Cops: Man shot in downtown Atlanta after refusing to lend phone to stranger

Less than an hour and a half earlier, officers responded to a person shot call at 500 McDaniel Street, a little more than a mile away from the scene of the cellphone incident, according to police. On McDaniel Street, police found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man told officers he had been driving in the area of McDaniel and Whitehall streets when someone shot him, police said. He did not know who was shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and also considered stable, police said. Authorities did not say if they believe the two shootings were connected.

The incidents come on the heels of a violent weekend in Atlanta that left officials once again pleading with residents to solve disputes without picking up their guns.

“As we’ve said countless times, we are just asking the citizens to just find a way to resolve conflict without weapons,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a Sunday news briefing from Rosa L. Burney Park, where hours earlier a friendly ballgame game erupted into a shooting that left two dead and several others injured.

The first of Monday’s shootings took place within a few hundred yards of Rosa L. Burney Park.

“We are just asking people to step away,” Hampton continued. “We are asking people to let bygones be bygones.”

Speaking at the Atlanta City Council’s public safety committee meeting Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens called the incident “essentially a mass shooting,” saying it was “alarming and disturbing.”

According to police, about 40% of homicide cases this year were the result of escalating disputes.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting downtown is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

