Cops: Man shot dead, woman stabbed in SE Atlanta fight that escalated

A man was shot to death and a woman is in the hospital after being stabbed late Sunday night in southeast Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police told the news station that they were called to a home on River Ridge Drive shortly before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head and a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was rushed to a hospital, Channel 2 reported. The extent of the woman’s injuries were not released, but she is said to be stable.