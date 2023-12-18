Cops: Man shot dead, woman stabbed in SE Atlanta fight that escalated

A man was shot to death and a woman is in the hospital after being stabbed late Sunday night in southeast Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Atlanta police told the news station that they were called to a home on River Ridge Drive shortly before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head and a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was rushed to a hospital, Channel 2 reported. The extent of the woman’s injuries were not released, but she is said to be stable.
Officials told Channel 2 that the incident began as an argument that escalated into violence. The man and woman were the only people involved, the news station reported.
No other information has been released by police.
