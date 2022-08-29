Cops: Man killed after group opens fire in parking lot of DeKalb shopping plaza

A man killed Sunday evening in the parking lot of a Clarkston-area shopping center appeared to have been targeted as he sat in his vehicle, police said.
Witnesses told DeKalb County police several men approached the vehicle in the parking lot of the Campus Plaza on North Indian Creek Drive before opening fire. The victim, a man in his 20s, was found dead in his bullet-riddled vehicle when police arrived about 7:30 p.m., according to authorities.
Investigators roped off a portion of the parking lot with crime scene tape outside the Global Trading business while they collected evidence Sunday night, Channel 2 Action News reported. More than 60 evidence tags in the parking lot appeared to mark shell casings, according to the news station.
Ali Kabir said his wife heard the gunfire from their nearby home, but she initially assumed it was firecrackers. He called the deadly incident shocking.
“We’ve been living over here maybe 20 years or so,” Kabir told the news station from the crime scene. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”
Police on Monday did not release any further information about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. The victim’s name has not been released.
