Cops: Man killed after group opens fire in parking lot of DeKalb shopping plaza

Witnesses told DeKalb County police several men approached the vehicle in the parking lot of the Campus Plaza on North Indian Creek Drive before opening fire. The victim, a man in his 20s, was found dead in his bullet-riddled vehicle when police arrived about 7:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Investigators roped off a portion of the parking lot with crime scene tape outside the Global Trading business while they collected evidence Sunday night, Channel 2 Action News reported. More than 60 evidence tags in the parking lot appeared to mark shell casings, according to the news station.