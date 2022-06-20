ajc logo
Cops: Man fires into ceiling during robbery at Buckhead Ulta; employee injured

An employee was injured after a bullet went through the ceiling of a Buckhead makeup store Sunday, police said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

For the second time this month, a bullet has damaged a Buckhead beauty store.

On Sunday, a man fired a round into the ceiling of Ulta along Buckhead Loop after entering the store about 5:30 p.m. and demanding cash, Atlanta police said. The robber then fled with an “undetermined amount of money,” according to officials.

An employee was injured by debris during the incident, police said. Cellphone video taken by bystanders at the scene showed a large police presence in the parking lot of the busy Buckhead shopping center.

ExploreVideo shows man shoot at passing car in Buckhead, strike Sephora storefront

Nearly two weeks ago, a bullet shattered a Sephora storefront and send shoppers and diners in the Buckhead Village business district running. The June 7 shooting happened about a mile from Sunday’s incident.

Surveillance footage of the Buckhead Village incident showed a man on a scooter suddenly hop off and pull out a gun. He appeared to shoot at a black sedan driving by. The alleged shooter, identified as 33-year-old Henok Gebremichael, missed the car but sent at least one bullet through the glass door of Sephora, police said.

Gebremichael was located in a neighborhood near the shopping district and arrested.

Authorities did not say if the robber in Sunday’s incident had been identified. No arrests were announced.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Gwinnett changes three polling places for Tuesday's runoffs
