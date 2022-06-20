Cops: Man fires into ceiling during robbery at Buckhead Ulta; employee injured

On Sunday, a man fired a round into the ceiling of Ulta along Buckhead Loop after entering the store about 5:30 p.m. and demanding cash, Atlanta police said. The robber then fled with an “undetermined amount of money,” according to officials.

An employee was injured by debris during the incident, police said. Cellphone video taken by bystanders at the scene showed a large police presence in the parking lot of the busy Buckhead shopping center.