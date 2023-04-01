X

Cops: Man fatally shot after having gun stolen in Clayton County; teen arrested

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A man had his holstered gun stolen Thursday afternoon before being fatally shot in Clayton County, police.

Shannon Watkins entered a store in the 500 block of Flint River Road with a holstered weapon on his hip to buy a drink at about 1 p.m., Clayton police said. While the 37-year-old waited in line, another man entered the store and stood behind Watkins.

That man then grabbed Watkins’ gun and ran out the store, according to authorities.

“In an attempt to defend his property, Mr. Watkins engaged in a struggle with the suspect, which led to several shots being fired at Mr. Watkins,” police said.

As Watkins tried to flee from the gunfire, police said another suspect got out of a vehicle and began firing at the victim. Both suspects then fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300.

Watkins was shot multiple times and died at a hospital.

Detectives said they were able to identify Chris Ervin Jr., 18, as one of the suspects and arrested him Friday. He is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill, robbery, first-degree cruelty to children, first-degree criminal damage, discharging of a firearm near a highway, reckless conduct and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Authorities did not say who the second suspect was.

