Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hours after gunfire rattled a DeKalb County residential area, a man walked into the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Sunday and confessed to killing his girlfriend, records show.

About seven hours elapsed between the time of the fatal shooting and when Chadrick Gray allegedly admitted to the killing, an incident report states. The 43-year-old left the VA center along Clairmont Road in handcuffs Sunday morning after the body of Jessica Pryer, 46, was found in a home about three miles away, officials said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Shortly before 3 a.m., DeKalb police responded to a home in the 2600 block of Shetland Drive. Dispatchers told officers that Gray confessed to a VA police officer that “he shot and killed his girlfriend at the incident location,” according to the report.

The patio door was unlocked, but officials said officers knocked several times and called out to anyone inside before entering the home. Pryer was found lying on the floor between a bedroom and hallway with a gunshot wound to her temple, the report said.

A neighbor told officers he heard two loud bangs at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday but didn’t think anything of it. A shell casing and a pistol were located near Pryer’s body, police confirmed.

Gray remains in the DeKalb County Jail and is facing charges of murder.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

