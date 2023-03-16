X

Cops: Lula man with child in vehicle shoots 2 people during road rage incident

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he shot two people during a road rage incident that stretched across a highway in Hall County.

Steven Dallas Cooper, 26, of Lula, is facing several charges in connection with the shootings that morning on Ga. 365 that left a man injured and a 65-year-old bystander in critical condition, according to Gainesville police.

“During the incident, Cooper had a 2-year-old child in the vehicle,” police said.

Cooper and another driver were involved in the road rage incident that started north of Gainesville, authorities said. The pair continued to drive aggressively before Cooper fired shots at the man at YMCA Drive, about four miles northeast of the city’s downtown area, police said. The other driver was struck and managed to drive south into the city, where he called police. He had minor injuries.

Police said a 65-year-old woman was caught in the gunfire while driving. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Cooper was booked into the Hall County jail on charges of aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and aggravated assault.

Both the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville police are investigating the incident.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATED: Jalen Carter pleads no contest to traffic charges from fatal crash5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ga. Supreme Court sends Coomer’s recommendation back to hearing panel
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House approves bill to limit treatment for transgender children
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House approves bill to limit treatment for transgender children
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sports betting revived in Georgia Senate after prior defeats
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Fulton death penalty case for spa shooter could take years
50m ago
Ga. Supreme Court sends Coomer’s recommendation back to hearing panel
1h ago
4 injured, including 1 critical, in 10-vehicle crash on I-85 in Gwinnett
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
Mableton proposal would split new Cobb County city in half
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top