Cops: Lula man with child in vehicle shoots 2 people during road rage incident

A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he shot two people during a road rage incident that stretched across a highway in Hall County.
Steven Dallas Cooper, 26, of Lula, is facing several charges in connection with the shootings that morning on Ga. 365 that left a man injured and a 65-year-old bystander in critical condition, according to Gainesville police.
“During the incident, Cooper had a 2-year-old child in the vehicle,” police said.
Cooper and another driver were involved in the road rage incident that started north of Gainesville, authorities said. The pair continued to drive aggressively before Cooper fired shots at the man at YMCA Drive, about four miles northeast of the city’s downtown area, police said. The other driver was struck and managed to drive south into the city, where he called police. He had minor injuries.
Police said a 65-year-old woman was caught in the gunfire while driving. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Cooper was booked into the Hall County jail on charges of aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and aggravated assault.
Both the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville police are investigating the incident.
