Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release that the teenager was found at Bethel Christian Church less than four hours after the house fire was reported in Gwinnett County. Deputies described the teen as “bizarre and distressed” when they encountered him at the church in the 1900 block of Bethel Road.

A deputy had to use crisis intervention tactics to talk to the teen, who eventually opened up to authorities after they learned he was a runaway. According to Thursday’s statement, he confessed that he started the blaze.