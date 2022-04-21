Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire

A 15-year-old boy who is accused of sparking a deadly fire at his Loganville home on Easter Sunday later went to a Conyers church and confessed to his alleged crime, authorities revealed Thursday.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release that the teenager was found at Bethel Christian Church less than four hours after the house fire was reported in Gwinnett County. Deputies described the teen as “bizarre and distressed” when they encountered him at the church in the 1900 block of Bethel Road.
A deputy had to use crisis intervention tactics to talk to the teen, who eventually opened up to authorities after they learned he was a runaway. According to Thursday’s statement, he confessed that he started the blaze.
Zoe McCue, the teen’s 10-year-old sister, died in the fire, according to authorities. The 15-year-old is in custody at a youth detention center. He faces charges of malice murder and felony murder, according to an arrest warrant that accuses the teen of setting the fire intentionally while his family was inside the home.
Troubling signs of abuse and neglect emerged in the aftermath of the fire, officials said. According to case reports from the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), the five siblings lived in squalor and rarely left the home. They used buckets as toilets as there was no sewer system in the home, and the children had not been to school in years, DFCS alleged.
The three other children — ages 17, 12 and 8 — were removed from their parents’ care and remain in protective custody.
Gwinnett County police are now investigating the abuse claims. It’s not clear if either of the parents had been charged by late Thursday.
