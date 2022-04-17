ajc logo
1 child dead, another missing after house fire in Loganville

A child is dead as a result of a house fire in Loganville, according to Gwinnett County fire officials. A search continues for a second child who is missing.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
1 hour ago

One child is dead and another is missing from a Loganville home after a fire broke out Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Around 5 a.m., Gwinnett County firefighters arrived at the home in the 4400 block of Beaver Road in Loganville. Crews were alerted of two missing children and later found one child dead, according to a news release.

Firefighters continue searching for the second child whom the family said is unaccounted for, the release states.

Authorities did not release the identities and ages of the victims.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

