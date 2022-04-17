1 child dead, another missing after house fire in Loganville

One child is dead and another is missing from a Loganville home after a fire broke out Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
Around 5 a.m., Gwinnett County firefighters arrived at the home in the 4400 block of Beaver Road in Loganville. Crews were alerted of two missing children and later found one child dead, according to a news release.
Firefighters continue searching for the second child whom the family said is unaccounted for, the release states.
Authorities did not release the identities and ages of the victims.
