Cops: Loganville day care worker arrested, ‘slammed’ child onto sleeping mat

Amara Maria Hazzard was fired from Strong Roots Academy on Nov. 11, shortly after the alleged incident, a Loganville police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said. Hazzard was arrested after the child’s parents watched security camera footage and chose to press charges.

According to the police report, Hazzard was trying to put the child down for a nap and made several attempts to get the child to lie down. When the child did not follow her instructions, Hazzard picked them up and slammed them face-down onto the mat, the report said. Another day care employee said Hazzard then picked up the child by one arm and carried them to a different part of the room.