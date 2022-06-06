Cops: Gwinnett cab driver who shot at customer arrested with drugs, $22K in cash

The witness told police the customer offered to pay Luzardo in beer, the report said. Luzardo became upset and told the customer to hurry up and get his money because he had somewhere to be. When the customer returned with some cash, Luzardo only became angrier and pulled out a handgun, the report said.

Luzardo fired two shots into the apartment building before getting back into his cab and leaving, the report said.

Police were later able to identify Luzardo and secure a search warrant for his home, according to Valle. Officials found $22,600 in cash, a stolen handgun and a stash of illegal drugs, she said. Officers confiscated more than 100 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of methamphetamine and 72 grams of marijuana — enough to charge Luzardo with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, Valle said.

Luzardo was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett jail later that day.