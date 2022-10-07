Cops: Georgia woman evading arrest with child in car hits, injures 2 officers

A Georgia woman is facing assault charges after she hit and injured two Forsyth police officers with her car as they attempted to take her into custody Thursday night, officials said.
Autumn Thomas was located by Monroe County sheriff’s deputies in Jonesboro, more than 40 miles from the hotel where the officers first tried to arrest her, Forsyth police said in a news release. Thomas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and booked into the Monroe jail, where she remains.
The incident began when officers were called to the Union Hill Apartments in Forsyth for a domestic dispute just after 10 p.m., police said. A man was arrested on domestic violence charges there and officers left the scene.
After leaving, officers learned that Thomas, who was also involved in the domestic incident, had active arrest warrants in another jurisdiction, according to police. Two officers went to Thomas’ workplace, a La Quinta Inn on Russell Parkway, to serve the warrant.
When the officers made contact with Thomas, she was at her car with her child in the parking lot. As they spoke to her and tried to take her into custody, she began to get into the car and drive away, police said. A struggle ensued, but Thomas was able to speed off, throwing one officer to the ground and hitting the other officer, sending him tumbling across the hood of her car, according to police.
The officers were taken to separate hospitals with minor injuries, police said. Both have since been released and are recovering at home.
Thomas drove away from the hotel, which is located just off I-75, and headed northwest toward Clayton County, where she was arrested, police said. Officials did not provide any further information about Thomas’ child.
Police did not share any specifics about what led to the arrest warrant against Thomas but expect more charges to be filed against her in Monroe after Thursday night’s incident.
