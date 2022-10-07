ajc logo
X

Cops: Georgia woman evading arrest with child in car hits, injures 2 officers

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Both suffered minor injuries, were released from hospital

A Georgia woman is facing assault charges after she hit and injured two Forsyth police officers with her car as they attempted to take her into custody Thursday night, officials said.

Autumn Thomas was located by Monroe County sheriff’s deputies in Jonesboro, more than 40 miles from the hotel where the officers first tried to arrest her, Forsyth police said in a news release. Thomas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and booked into the Monroe jail, where she remains.

The incident began when officers were called to the Union Hill Apartments in Forsyth for a domestic dispute just after 10 p.m., police said. A man was arrested on domestic violence charges there and officers left the scene.

After leaving, officers learned that Thomas, who was also involved in the domestic incident, had active arrest warrants in another jurisdiction, according to police. Two officers went to Thomas’ workplace, a La Quinta Inn on Russell Parkway, to serve the warrant.

When the officers made contact with Thomas, she was at her car with her child in the parking lot. As they spoke to her and tried to take her into custody, she began to get into the car and drive away, police said. A struggle ensued, but Thomas was able to speed off, throwing one officer to the ground and hitting the other officer, sending him tumbling across the hood of her car, according to police.

The officers were taken to separate hospitals with minor injuries, police said. Both have since been released and are recovering at home.

Thomas drove away from the hotel, which is located just off I-75, and headed northwest toward Clayton County, where she was arrested, police said. Officials did not provide any further information about Thomas’ child.

Police did not share any specifics about what led to the arrest warrant against Thomas but expect more charges to be filed against her in Monroe after Thursday night’s incident.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

BREAKING: 2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout1h ago

Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial
2h ago

Credit: Meg Kinnard / AP

The Jolt: Republican voters react to Herschel Walker turmoil
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: For the first and last time, Harsin brings Auburn to Athens
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: For the first and last time, Harsin brings Auburn to Athens
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING: Standoff underway between SWAT units, murder suspect in Clayton County
16m ago
1 arrested, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside Clayton County barbershop
27m ago
BREAKING: 2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file

Marginal gain in Georgia’s high school graduation rate
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
7h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top