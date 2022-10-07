Cops: Georgia woman evading arrest with child in car hits, injures 2 officers

When the officers made contact with Thomas, she was at her car with her child in the parking lot. As they spoke to her and tried to take her into custody, she began to get into the car and drive away, police said. A struggle ensued, but Thomas was able to speed off, throwing one officer to the ground and hitting the other officer, sending him tumbling across the hood of her car, according to police.

The officers were taken to separate hospitals with minor injuries, police said. Both have since been released and are recovering at home.

Thomas drove away from the hotel, which is located just off I-75, and headed northwest toward Clayton County, where she was arrested, police said. Officials did not provide any further information about Thomas’ child.

Police did not share any specifics about what led to the arrest warrant against Thomas but expect more charges to be filed against her in Monroe after Thursday night’s incident.