Cops: Georgia man with woman’s body in car jumped into lake fleeing deputies

Toriyahna Proctor, 21, was reported missing around 8:40 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When she was last contacted Tuesday night, she was with her baby’s father, 22-year-old Jadarius Watts of Forsyth, as they traveled in his black Chevrolet Malibu.

Deputies searching for the car found it just before noon at the Holly Grove boat ramp on Lake Juliette, the sheriff’s office said. Watts was sitting inside the car, but stepped out and was being searched when he suddenly ran away, authorities said.