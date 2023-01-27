Cops: Fight spiraled into gunfire before boy’s killing at SW Atlanta skating rink

No suspects have been named in the shooting, but Dearlove said detectives are working to identify those who were at the scene for more information.

Credit: Atlanta police Credit: Atlanta police

“I was out there this weekend and watched little Deshon get killed,” resident Duwon Robinson said Monday at an Atlanta City Council meeting. “It’s not the police fault ... Cascade Skating rink knows violence is there — every weekend everybody know those young folks are there, they hide the guns in the bushes.”

Robinson said there was a group near the rink that was firing guns into the air. Another group nearby thought the first group was shooting at them, so the second group started to shoot at the first group, he explained.

“Little Deshon was running and got shot,” Robinson said.

In a previous statement, District 10 Council member Andrea L. Boone, whose district includes Adamsville, called the shooting “deeply disturbing” and abnormal for the area.

“This is a somber time for our community as a young boy’s life was tragically cut short,” she said. “The skating rink has in many ways been a safe haven for families. It has been that way for decades because Cascade Family Skating and the Alexander family have poured love and care into this treasure of southwest Atlanta.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.