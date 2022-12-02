Cops: Employees restrain man shooting at BMW dealership in Union City

Employees at a QuikTrip at 4745 Jonesboro Road were able to remove the man, who police said was trying to steal items from behind the register, before officers arrived. Shortly after, officers were detoured to the BMW of South Atlanta, about a mile away, after a 911 call came in about an active shooter.

When officers arrived at the car dealership, employees were restraining a man, police said. Authorities were able to take over and detain him.