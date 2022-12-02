BreakingNews
Cops: Employees restrain man shooting at BMW dealership in Union City

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A man began shooting in the parking lot of a Union City car dealership Friday after attempting to rob a nearby gas station, police said.

Employees at a QuikTrip at 4745 Jonesboro Road were able to remove the man, who police said was trying to steal items from behind the register, before officers arrived. Shortly after, officers were detoured to the BMW of South Atlanta, about a mile away, after a 911 call came in about an active shooter.

When officers arrived at the car dealership, employees were restraining a man, police said. Authorities were able to take over and detain him.

According to police, the investigation revealed the man was also responsible for the QT incident and had then gone to the dealership, where he discharged eight rounds from his handgun in the parking lot.

Warrants for the man, whose name was not released, are being obtained for aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft by receiving and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

No one was injured in either incident.

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

