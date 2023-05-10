Cops: Drunken driver hospitalized after crashing into Riverdale mobile home

The driver, 32-year-old Raymundo Martinez, was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, Clayton police said. Investigators at the scene said Martinez appeared “heavily intoxicated” when they responded just before 2:15 p.m., according to police. The investigation also led officers to believe Martinez ran a stop sign before allegedly plowing into the home.

The Ivy Lane home was occupied by one person at the time of the crash, but there were no other injuries reported, police said. Authorities could not say how many people live in the home.