Cops: Drunken driver hospitalized after crashing into Riverdale mobile home

A mobile home in Riverdale was seriously damaged in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday when Clayton County police say an intoxicated man crashed his car into it, ripping off the front porch.
The driver, 32-year-old Raymundo Martinez, was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, Clayton police said. Investigators at the scene said Martinez appeared “heavily intoxicated” when they responded just before 2:15 p.m., according to police. The investigation also led officers to believe Martinez ran a stop sign before allegedly plowing into the home.
The Ivy Lane home was occupied by one person at the time of the crash, but there were no other injuries reported, police said. Authorities could not say how many people live in the home.
Ivy Lane is part of a neighborhood off Ga. 85, but it is located several blocks away from the state highway. A police spokesperson was not sure if Martinez also lived in the neighborhood.
He is facing charges of failing to maintain his lane, violating a stop sign and driving with an open container, police said, though additional charges might be filed.
While the crash ripped off the front porch and scattered debris across the yard, Clayton fire and emergency services determined the structure to still be inhabitable, according to police. The fire department and Red Cross volunteers are working to provide assistance to the family.
