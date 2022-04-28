ajc logo
Cops: Driver on psychedelic mushrooms crashes, goes airborne at Cobb gas station

Gas station security video shows a white car go airborne before crashing and barely missing a gas pump in Kennesaw.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Woodstock man is charged with DUI after he allegedly admitted to taking psychedelic mushrooms before causing his car to go airborne and barely miss pumps at a Kennesaw gas station Sunday morning, according to police.

Video posted to YouTube shows a white car approaching the intersection of Jiles and Moon Station roads. The car continues through the intersection at a high speed and hits an embankment before going airborne and kicking up a large amount of dirt as it crashes onto the cement next to a gas pump at a Texaco station.

Kennesaw police were called to the location just before 7 a.m. and found a man on his knees in the parking lot with his hands on top of his head saying he wanted police to “take him” because he needed help, according to an incident report.

The man identified himself as Noah Washington, said he was coming from his parents’ home in Woodstock and said he believed someone was chasing him and trying to kill him, the report states. But he was unable to give a description of the vehicle or person chasing him.

As emergency medical personnel were evaluating him, Washington allegedly said he was “tripping” on psychedelic mushrooms and had eaten six of them before driving.

Due to that admission, Washington was charged with DUI and taken to the Acworth jail.

