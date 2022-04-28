Cops: Driver on psychedelic mushrooms crashes, goes airborne at Cobb gas station

Kennesaw police were called to the location just before 7 a.m. and found a man on his knees in the parking lot with his hands on top of his head saying he wanted police to “take him” because he needed help, according to an incident report.

The man identified himself as Noah Washington, said he was coming from his parents’ home in Woodstock and said he believed someone was chasing him and trying to kill him, the report states. But he was unable to give a description of the vehicle or person chasing him.