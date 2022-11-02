ajc logo
Cops: Coweta man’s truck stolen by woman he met on dating app

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

A Coweta County man’s first meeting with a woman he met on a dating app turned out to be a costly one after authorities said she stole his truck and led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

Officers responded to a home on John Boy Trail near Newnan around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 after getting reports of a stolen car, Coweta sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix said. The victim told police he met the suspect, Jennifer Gray, whom he knew only as “Piper,” on the dating app Plenty of Fish, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The man told deputies he’d called an Uber to pick up Gray at a hotel in DeKalb County near Northlake Mall, about 60 miles from his home, the report said. Gray was dropped off at the Newnan home around 9 p.m., according to the report.

Later in the evening, the man said he and Gray decided to go to the store to get Dr. Pepper and toilet paper, according to the report. He told Gray he needed to use the bathroom before they left, and while he was inside he heard his truck start. He then saw Gray driving his truck across his front yard, the police report said.

The man immediately called 911. As deputies responded, one of the units spotted Gray in the victim’s truck and tried to pull her over, Nix said. The woman did not stop and led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to Nix.

They were eventually able to stop the truck using Stop Sticks, which flattened the tires, followed by a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver.

Gray was arrested and taken to the county jail, Nix said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

