Cops: Coweta man’s truck stolen by woman he met on dating app

Officers responded to a home on John Boy Trail near Newnan around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 after getting reports of a stolen car, Coweta sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix said. The victim told police he met the suspect, Jennifer Gray, whom he knew only as “Piper,” on the dating app Plenty of Fish, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The man told deputies he’d called an Uber to pick up Gray at a hotel in DeKalb County near Northlake Mall, about 60 miles from his home, the report said. Gray was dropped off at the Newnan home around 9 p.m., according to the report.