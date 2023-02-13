Cops: Canton man fell asleep in Thanksgiving crash that killed man, daughter

William Clark, 24, of Canton, was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide after an investigation into the fatal crash, Cherokee sheriff’s office spokeswoman Patty Pan said in a news release. Clark turned himself in Saturday and was released on bond the same day.

Clark’s charges, which include one count of crossing the center line, stem from a crash that took place on Thanksgiving Day and resulted in the deaths of Christopher Mynes, 52, and his daughter Alivia Mynes, 18, the sheriff’s office said. The other two members of the Mynes family, Chris’ wife and their younger daughter, suffered minor injuries.