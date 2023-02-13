X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cops: Canton man fell asleep in Thanksgiving crash that killed man, daughter

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A Cherokee County man is suspected of falling asleep while driving and was found to be at fault in a Thanksgiving Day crash that killed a father and his teenage daughter, officials said.

William Clark, 24, of Canton, was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide after an investigation into the fatal crash, Cherokee sheriff’s office spokeswoman Patty Pan said in a news release. Clark turned himself in Saturday and was released on bond the same day.

Clark’s charges, which include one count of crossing the center line, stem from a crash that took place on Thanksgiving Day and resulted in the deaths of Christopher Mynes, 52, and his daughter Alivia Mynes, 18, the sheriff’s office said. The other two members of the Mynes family, Chris’ wife and their younger daughter, suffered minor injuries.

ExploreCollege volleyball player, father killed in Cherokee County crash

Investigators believe Clark fell asleep at the wheel of his Ford F-150 pickup truck while driving on Knox Bridge Highway, Pan said. When he allegedly fell asleep, his truck crossed the center line and hit the Mynes family’s 2019 Nissan Armada. Chris and Alivia were pronounced dead at the scene, and Clark was taken to the hospital.

A toxicology report indicated that Clark was not impaired at the time of the crash, Pan said.

Alivia Mynes was an accomplished volleyball player who had graduated from Creekview High School and was in her freshman year playing volleyball for Bryan College, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Chris Mynes, an Ohio native, was the director of human resources at Fox Factory, according to his obituary. Chris and Alivia Mynes were laid to rest with a joint memorial service at Revolution Church in Canton on Dec. 3.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Bradley’s Buzz: It was defensive holding. Deal with it4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia lawmaker files metro chamber-backed sports betting bill
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Lieutenant governor brings back Georgia field reps
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Lieutenant governor brings back Georgia field reps
2h ago

Credit: AP

Five takeaways from Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVII
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

South Fulton police find body in vehicle outside Wells Fargo
39m ago
UPDATE: 1 in custody, 1 at large after fatal shooting at Stonecrest sports bar
51m ago
2 charged with murder, including mother, after child beaten to death in DeKalb
56m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
4h ago
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
Super Bowl ads -- Celebs, humor, lots of dogs
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top