Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
2nd man also faces charges of criminal trespass

Two men working for a bail bond company were arrested Saturday after police said one of them forced his way into a Gwinnett County home while pretending to be a police officer.

The armed men showed up at the Lawrenceville home searching for a man who did not live there, Gwinnett police confirmed.

One man knocked on the door and claimed to be an officer working with a fugitive task force, Channel 2 Action News reported. Security camera footage shows the man wearing a badge, vest and police belt. According to Channel 2, the man wedged his foot into the door frame after it was answered by an 11-year-old, who was one of several young children in the house.

While the man at the front door spoke with the residents, a second man was waiting behind the house with his gun drawn, Channel 2 reported.

Regina Jamison, the homeowner, told the news station the men were looking for her daughter’s ex-boyfriend. She said the man doesn’t live at the house, and the confusing incident frightened her children.

“The children are scared, I’m upset, I’m scared for them,” Jamison told Channel 2.

Gwinnett police were called after the man at the front door, identified as Omar Lee, forced his way inside. Officers arrested Lee and the second man on criminal trespass charges. Lee also faces charges of impersonating an officer, police confirmed.

Lee was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains without bond.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

