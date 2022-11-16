Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home

The armed men showed up at the Lawrenceville home searching for a man who did not live there, Gwinnett police confirmed.

One man knocked on the door and claimed to be an officer working with a fugitive task force, Channel 2 Action News reported. Security camera footage shows the man wearing a badge, vest and police belt. According to Channel 2, the man wedged his foot into the door frame after it was answered by an 11-year-old, who was one of several young children in the house.