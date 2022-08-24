Cops: Alleged Dunwoody rapist who posed as Mormon priest arrested near St. Louis

Investigators said Johnson posed as a Mormon priest to earn the trust of women he picked up in Chamblee and Doraville. One of the alleged incidents happened in July and the other occurred earlier this month.

Police said he cruised those areas in a black Toyota Camry, targeting women walking or waiting at bus stops. Johnson told the women he was a priest for a youth ministry affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, authorities said. On both occasions, police allege, Johnson enticed the victims by offering them rides. He then took them back to his home, where he is accused of beating and sexually assaulting them, according to investigators.

“We would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Missouri for their assistance with the location and arrest of Marco Johnson,” Creek said in the release.