Cops: Alleged Dunwoody rapist who posed as Mormon priest arrested near St. Louis

An accused sexual predator wanted by Dunwoody authorities was arrested Wednesday afternoon near St. Louis, police said.
Marco Aries “Magic” Johnson faces charges tied to allegations he lured women to his Dunwoody apartment on two occasions, then sexually and physically assaulted them.
Dunwoody police put out a bulletin last week asking for the public’s help tracking Johnson. The 46-year-old was wanted on charges of rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Detectives got word Wednesday afternoon that Johnson was possibly hiding out in the St. Louis area, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Creek said in a news release. The tip led officers to Maryland Heights, Missouri.
Police there tracked Johnson down and took him into custody without incident around 2:30 p.m., Creek said. He was jailed and is awaiting extradition to Georgia, according to police.
Investigators said Johnson posed as a Mormon priest to earn the trust of women he picked up in Chamblee and Doraville. One of the alleged incidents happened in July and the other occurred earlier this month.
Police said he cruised those areas in a black Toyota Camry, targeting women walking or waiting at bus stops. Johnson told the women he was a priest for a youth ministry affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, authorities said. On both occasions, police allege, Johnson enticed the victims by offering them rides. He then took them back to his home, where he is accused of beating and sexually assaulting them, according to investigators.
“We would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Missouri for their assistance with the location and arrest of Marco Johnson,” Creek said in the release.
