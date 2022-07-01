Cops: 80-year-old Villa Rica man fatally shoots wife of 55 years

Donald Staley, of Villa Rica, was arrested just after midday after surrendering to Carroll deputies and a Georgia State Patrol trooper who responded to the 911 call, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Inside the home, located in the Fairfield Plantation golf and lake community, the responding officers found Judith Staley suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff’s office said. She was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.