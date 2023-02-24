Cops: 3 suspects steal woman’s car in DeKalb, exchange gunfire with boyfriend

DeKalb police found the stolen Kia around 8 a.m. in the 3200 block of Clifton Farm Drive near Panthersville. The boyfriend was driving to work when he spotted the vehicle that was allegedly still occupied by the suspects. Soon after, they noticed the boyfriend in his truck and shot at him, police said. He returned fire, grazing one of them.

The suspects, who were not publicly identified, will be charged with aggravated assault and theft by receiving a motor vehicle.