Cops: 3 suspects steal woman’s car in DeKalb, exchange gunfire with boyfriend

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Three suspects were taken into custody Friday after authorities said they stole a woman’s car in DeKalb County and got into a shootout with her boyfriend.

DeKalb police found the stolen Kia around 8 a.m. in the 3200 block of Clifton Farm Drive near Panthersville. The boyfriend was driving to work when he spotted the vehicle that was allegedly still occupied by the suspects. Soon after, they noticed the boyfriend in his truck and shot at him, police said. He returned fire, grazing one of them.

The suspects, who were not publicly identified, will be charged with aggravated assault and theft by receiving a motor vehicle.

Alanna Williams told reporters at the scene that the Kia was stolen from her driveway and the suspects likely recognized her boyfriend’s truck since it had been parked there. Williams said her boyfriend was doing OK. She said the suspects didn’t have a key to the vehicle, so “the car was probably running slow and he followed them.”

Photos taken at the scene showed at least two bullets holes in the Kia. Its back window was also shattered.

“It looks like it’s completely shot out,” Williams said. “I mean, there’s still pieces of the window in there.”

Earlier this month, Williams said someone broke the window of her car but didn’t steal anything.

“It’s been getting a lot worse in DeKalb County,” she added. “I was supposed to be at work today. It was supposed to be a good Friday.”

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

