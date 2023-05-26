Cops: 3 of 4 suspects arrested in fatal drug-related shooting in Newton

BreakingNews
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Three people were arrested Friday and a fourth suspect remains at large in a fatal shooting in Newton County, officials said.

Amin Ya-Sin, 21, and Julius Dennis, 20, are each charged with murder in the April 3 incident, but the sheriff’s office said they are still working to locate Dennis. Eva Simmons, 18, and Kristiana Simmons, 46, are both facing charges of tampering with evidence.

The four suspects are accused in a drug-related shooting that left 20-year-old Braxton Singleton dead, according to authorities.

Newton deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. to the Wildcat Creek Estates subdivision near Ga. 162 after a man arrived at Piedmont Newton Hospital with several gunshot wounds, officials said. Deputies then went to the subdivision, where they found Singleton dead inside a vehicle on Woods Creek Court, according to an incident report.

Hours later, a third gunshot victim showed up at Gwinnett County Medical Center. Officials said there was no indication at the time that the victim was connected to the incident, but that person was later identified as Dennis by authorities.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Neighbor Earl Payne told Channel 2 Action News that his wife called 911 after noticing a vehicle, which she felt was suspiciously parked across the street from their home.

He said they noticed a white SUV pulled up next to the car and several people got inside before driving off. When deputies arrived, they found the man dead inside the vehicle about a mile away, the news station reported.

In addition to murder, Ya-Sin is facing charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Anyone with information on Dennis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.

— Staff writer David Aaro contributed to this article.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

