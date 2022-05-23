Cops: 2 men dead after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Cobb County

Two men are dead after a domestic dispute led to a shooting at a Cobb County mobile home park, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Officers arrived at a home in the Westbrook Mobile Home Park along Austell Road Sunday evening where they found a man with a gunshot wound, the news station reported.
Based on the information gathered, investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to Channel 2.
The suspect was later found near the 1100 block of Lanier Drive, Channel 2 reported. He had run into a backyard and then shot himself in a wooded area, which led to police activating their SWAT team.
Upon searching the area, police found the suspect dead in a shed behind the home, according to the news station.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Channel 2 reported.
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified, and police haven’t released any other details about what led up to the shooting.
