Cops: 2 men dead after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Cobb County

A domestic dispute escalated to a fatal shooting in Cobb County on Sunday evening.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Two men are dead after a domestic dispute led to a shooting at a Cobb County mobile home park, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Officers arrived at a home in the Westbrook Mobile Home Park along Austell Road Sunday evening where they found a man with a gunshot wound, the news station reported.

Based on the information gathered, investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to Channel 2.

The suspect was later found near the 1100 block of Lanier Drive, Channel 2 reported. He had run into a backyard and then shot himself in a wooded area, which led to police activating their SWAT team.

Upon searching the area, police found the suspect dead in a shed behind the home, according to the news station.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Channel 2 reported.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified, and police haven’t released any other details about what led up to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

