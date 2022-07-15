Cops: 2 face murder charges a year after infant dies with cocaine in his system

A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday in Atlanta on charges related to the death of an infant boy last year after investigators determined the child had ingested cocaine, police said.
Robert Williams, 41, and Makaylee Nevils, 24, were arrested without incident on one count each of second-degree cruelty to children and second-degree murder, Atlanta police said. Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail and remain there without bond.
The boy, who was not identified, was found unresponsive when officers were called to a home on Fairburn Place in northwest Atlanta on Sept. 20, police said. The child was taken to Hughes Spalding Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a homicide investigation was opened and coordinated with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators eventually determined that the boy had cocaine in his system when he died, according to police.
No further details have been released, and officials did not provide an explanation for the gap in time between the boy’s death and the arrests of Williams and Nevils. Police did not say how the two suspects were connected to the child.
