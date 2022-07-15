Cops: 2 face murder charges a year after infant dies with cocaine in his system

Robert Williams, 41, and Makaylee Nevils, 24, were arrested without incident on one count each of second-degree cruelty to children and second-degree murder, Atlanta police said. Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail and remain there without bond.

The boy, who was not identified, was found unresponsive when officers were called to a home on Fairburn Place in northwest Atlanta on Sept. 20, police said. The child was taken to Hughes Spalding Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.