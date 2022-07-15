ajc logo
X

Cops: 2 face murder charges a year after infant dies with cocaine in his system

Robert Williams (left), 41, and Makaylee Nevils, 24, were arrested on one count each of second-degree cruelty to children and second-degree murder, Atlanta police said.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Robert Williams (left), 41, and Makaylee Nevils, 24, were arrested on one count each of second-degree cruelty to children and second-degree murder, Atlanta police said.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday in Atlanta on charges related to the death of an infant boy last year after investigators determined the child had ingested cocaine, police said.

Robert Williams, 41, and Makaylee Nevils, 24, were arrested without incident on one count each of second-degree cruelty to children and second-degree murder, Atlanta police said. Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail and remain there without bond.

The boy, who was not identified, was found unresponsive when officers were called to a home on Fairburn Place in northwest Atlanta on Sept. 20, police said. The child was taken to Hughes Spalding Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a homicide investigation was opened and coordinated with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators eventually determined that the boy had cocaine in his system when he died, according to police.

No further details have been released, and officials did not provide an explanation for the gap in time between the boy’s death and the arrests of Williams and Nevils. Police did not say how the two suspects were connected to the child.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game19h ago
‘Justice has no time limit’: Mom charged with son’s murder in DeKalb cold case
Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
12h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What came before SEC Media Days? Glad you asked
1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What came before SEC Media Days? Glad you asked
1h ago
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
26m ago
The Latest
Nasier Fitzgerald’s siblings leaned on him and are struggling without him
2h ago
Attempted carjacking ends in shootout in Southlake Mall parking lot, cops say
3h ago
Rubin Bridges’ twin granddaughters still ask when Papa is coming home
5h ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top