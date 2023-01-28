Cops: 2 charged in attack of KSU student who said he was called racial slur

Explore Police investigating possible racially motivated attack of KSU student

Security camera footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News appeared to show part of the attack at the complex.

According to a police report, officers spoke with a resident at West 22 who said he allowed a white man to stay at his apartment after the attack. He said the person told him a car was driving recklessly through the parking lot and had nearly struck his friend, the report stated.

The man said his fraternity brothers confronted those in the vehicle, then assaulted the driver. He added that one of his fraternity brothers believed someone in the car had a gun, while Rosemond told police that no one was armed, according to the report.

Rosemond, who lives at the complex, said the men took his books and a KSU backpack, then grabbed a sandwich out of his hand, the report stated. The backpack and part of the sandwich were found hanging from a tree, according to the report. He also said the men took his car keys, but they were later found underneath his vehicle.

After the attack, Rosemond said the men ran into a nearby fraternity house, the report said. Members of the fraternity were interviewed by police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kennesaw police at 770-429-4533 or KPD_TIPS@kennesaw-ga-.gov.