Police investigating possible racially motivated attack of KSU student

According to a police report, officers spoke with a resident at West 22 who said he allowed a white male to stay at his apartment for 10 minutes after the attack. He said the person who entered his apartment told him a car was driving recklessly through the parking lot and had nearly struck his friend, the report stated.

The man said his fraternity brothers confronted those in the vehicle, then assaulted the driver. He added that one of his fraternity brothers believed someone in the car had a gun, while Rosemond told police that no one was armed, according to the report.

Rosemond, who lives at the complex, said the men took his books and a KSU backpack, then grabbed a sandwich out of his hand, the report stated. The backpack and part of the sandwich were found hanging from a tree, according to the report. He also said the men took his car keys, but they were later found underneath his vehicle.

Rosemond told police he had never seen the men before, according to the report.

After the attack, Rosemond said the men ran into a nearby frat house, located in the 1000 building at the complex, the report said. Members of the fraternity were then interviewed by police.

Detectives are looking to speak with occupants of a Jeep Wrangler that was present during the attack, police said. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Kennesaw police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-429-4533.