Cops: 18-year-old dies in accidental shooting at horse park in Conyers

Marcus Shaffer of Conyers was with a friend on a trail off Centennial Olympic Parkway at the time of the shooting, police said in a news release. The 18-year-old friend called 911, and when police arrived they found Shaffer with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The friend has been cooperating with the investigation and is considered a witness at this time, police said. Investigators are not looking for any other persons of interest.