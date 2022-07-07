BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: U.S. President Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to seventeen recipients
ajc logo
X

Cops: 18-year-old dies in accidental shooting at horse park in Conyers

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Conyers police asking people to avoid area over death investigation

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

An 18-year-old man died after being accidentally shot at the Georgia International Horse Park on Wednesday, Conyers police confirmed.

Marcus Shaffer of Conyers was with a friend on a trail off Centennial Olympic Parkway at the time of the shooting, police said in a news release. The 18-year-old friend called 911, and when police arrived they found Shaffer with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The friend has been cooperating with the investigation and is considered a witness at this time, police said. Investigators are not looking for any other persons of interest.

“Information provided by the witness, along with evidence collected at the crime scene, indicates that the death was likely the result of a firearms-related accident,” the news release states.

No one has been charged, and no one else is believed to have been in the immediate area at the time the firearm was discharged, according to the release. One weapon, described as a semi-automatic shotgun, was located at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances that led to the firearm being discharged.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Rreal Tacos opens in West Midtown, announces locations in Chamblee, Buckhead5h ago
Former Stonecrest mayor requests no prison time for fraud scheme
4h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
10h ago
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
3h ago
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
3h ago
Florida man sentenced in death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar
3h ago
The Latest
UPDATE: 2 men shot to death in metro Atlanta grocery store parking lots
1h ago
Judge concerned about witness intimidation in Young Thug, Gunna case
1h ago
Manhunt underway for man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend in Roswell
1h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top