Cops: 14-year-old in custody after fatal shooting of 16-year-old in DeKalb

An argument among teenagers Wednesday evening led to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and a 14-year-old jailed on a murder charge in DeKalb County, according to officials.

DeKalb police said they got a call around 7:30 p.m. about a person shot in the 400 block of Meadowood Drive and found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Investigators believe a group of teens were fighting and tensions escalated into gunfire. Police did not say what the argument was about.

After interviewing those involved, officers arrested a 14-year-old, whose name also was not released.

Police have not shared any other details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.