Cooling centers open in Atlanta, Cobb with rising temperatures

Cooling centers in Atlanta and Cobb County will be open the next few days as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and the humidity increases.

In the city, Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center will be open Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is located at 98 William Holmes Borders Drive in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Water will be provided.

MUST Ministries at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Cobb will be open everyday until June 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided.