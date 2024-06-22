Cooling centers open in Atlanta, Cobb with rising temperatures

Cooling centers in Atlanta and Cobb County will be open the next few days as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and the humidity increases.
In the city, Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center will be open Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is located at 98 William Holmes Borders Drive in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Water will be provided.
MUST Ministries at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Cobb will be open everyday until June 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided.
Cobb County Transit is offering free transportation vouchers for south Cobb residents who want to go to the shelter, Katy Ruth Camp, a spokesperson for MUST Ministries, confirmed. The county has allocated $108,000 to help MUST Ministries fund its operation of a cooling center from June through September.
Gwinnett County will not open any centers, but several public facilities offer air conditioning and activities involving water. There are five aquatic centers, four seasonal pools and two interactive fountains that will stay open during the heat of the day.
A ridge of high pressure sat over Georgia most of Saturday, and that high pressure will be with us for the next several days, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. These conditions will lead to higher humidity levels, and coupled with highs in the upper 90s, temperatures will feel like triple-digits or just below.
