Convicted sex offender arrested after trying to lure girl at Roswell bus stop, police say

William Marvin Howard, 71, of Roswell, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was previously convicted in 2011 of lewd or lascivious molestation of a 12- to 15-year-old victim in Volusia County, Florida.

The investigation in Roswell began Feb. 16 after the girl’s parent told authorities they witnessed Howard approach her from his car while she got off the school bus, police said in a news release Friday. Howard offered to give her a ride to her home within their mutual neighborhood of Warm Springs Circle, police added. Howard did not have a previous relationship with the girl, according to authorities.