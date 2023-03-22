Contraband cellphone video leads to arrest of Fulton detention officer

Kawana Jenkins, 36, was arrested Monday after an incident was videotaped by a contraband cellphone seized during a recent shakedown at the jail, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat said in a news release. Jenkins, of Alpharetta, had been an employee of the sheriff’s office since December 2019. She was fired after being confirmed as the person on the video, authorities said.

Following the arrest, Labat said he was committed to transparency and holding each employee accountable. He said the actions of Jenkins didn’t reflect most men and women in the sheriff’s office.