BreakingNews
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
X

Contraband cellphone video leads to arrest of Fulton detention officer

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Fulton County detention officer is facing at least 12 charges after she was allegedly recorded having “inappropriate behavior” with an inmate, authorities said Wednesday.

Kawana Jenkins, 36, was arrested Monday after an incident was videotaped by a contraband cellphone seized during a recent shakedown at the jail, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat said in a news release. Jenkins, of Alpharetta, had been an employee of the sheriff’s office since December 2019. She was fired after being confirmed as the person on the video, authorities said.

Following the arrest, Labat said he was committed to transparency and holding each employee accountable. He said the actions of Jenkins didn’t reflect most men and women in the sheriff’s office.

“The vast majority of employees are to be commended for their integrity, commitment to service and the work they do day in and day out,” the sheriff said.

Jenkins is facing two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent, five counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of cruelty to inmates, and one count of obtain/procure/give inmate prohibited item without authorization, the sheriff’s office said.

The incidents allegedly occurred in December and January, according to jail records.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: ATL ADU CO

OPINION: Accessory dwelling units offer a solution to Atlanta’s housing crisis 7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears
6h ago

Credit: Jacqueline Hay-Primus

Student athletes, families rally for former North Gwinnett track coach
6h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
7h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
7h ago

Credit: DeKalb County District Attorney's Office

Woman identified 30 years after her body was found near Tucker
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-85 South in Gwinnett after injury crash
47m ago
Woman identified 30 years after her body was found near Tucker
1h ago
Man fatally shot in Stonecrest neighborhood
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
1h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top