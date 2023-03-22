Contraband cellphone video leads to arrest of Fulton detention officer

A Fulton County detention officer is facing at least 12 charges after she was allegedly recorded having “inappropriate behavior” with an inmate, authorities said Wednesday.
Kawana Jenkins, 36, was arrested Monday after an incident was videotaped by a contraband cellphone seized during a recent shakedown at the jail, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat said in a news release. Jenkins, of Alpharetta, had been an employee of the sheriff’s office since December 2019. She was fired after being confirmed as the person on the video, authorities said.
Following the arrest, Labat said he was committed to transparency and holding each employee accountable. He said the actions of Jenkins didn’t reflect most men and women in the sheriff’s office.
“The vast majority of employees are to be commended for their integrity, commitment to service and the work they do day in and day out,” the sheriff said.
Jenkins is facing two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent, five counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of cruelty to inmates, and one count of obtain/procure/give inmate prohibited item without authorization, the sheriff’s office said.
The incidents allegedly occurred in December and January, according to jail records.
