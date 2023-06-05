X

CobbLinc passenger crushed, killed after falling next to bus

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 40 minutes ago

A passenger exiting a CobbLinc bus was killed Friday evening after he fell between the vehicle and the sidewalk and was partially crushed as the driver pulled away.

Cobb County police said the driver was unaware that Stevie Eugene Haskins, 65, of Marietta, was mortally wounded and continued on his route. Haskins was spotted minutes later lying on the pavement near a Barrett Parkway bus stop, but he was dead by the time help arrived.

According to police, the accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. in front of a Burger King at the corner of Barrett Parkway and Chastain Meadows Parkway, just off I-575. When the victim fell, part of his body landed in a concrete gutter.

“As the bus pulled away from the stop, the right rear tire of the bus collided with his leg, causing serious injuries,” police spokesperson Officer Aaron Wilson said in a news release.

While the collision remains under investigation, no charges are expected to be filed, Wilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police investigators at 770-449-3987.

