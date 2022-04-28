ajc logo
Cobb woman threatened by Door Dash driver after canceling late order, police say

A woman who said her Door Dash driver was rude to her when she called about a late order was confronted by the man when both showed up at a Kennesaw Pizza Hut to pick up her food at the same time, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Victim, suspect both arrived at the same Pizza Hut to pick up the order

A Door Dash delivery driver threatened to shoot a woman in the face after she canceled her order and both ended up at the same Pizza Hut in Kennesaw, police said.

According to the Kennesaw Police Department, the woman, who was not identified, placed an order through Pizza Hut’s website and was notified her order would be delivered by Door Dash. Her delivery window came and went, so the woman tried calling the number of the Door Dash driver that was provided with her order.

The woman said the driver was rude to her, according to police, so she told him she would pick up the pizza herself. After she arrived at the Pizza Hut location at 3600 Cherokee Street and was waiting for her order, a man later identified as the Door Dash driver came in. He lifted his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband and threatened the woman, telling her he would shoot her in the face for canceling the order, police said.

It is not clear how the incident ended, and police did not share the identity of the suspect or say if he would be charged. Employees at the Pizza Hut told police there were no surveillance cameras in the store.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

