Cobb woman threatened by Door Dash driver after canceling late order, police say

According to the Kennesaw Police Department, the woman, who was not identified, placed an order through Pizza Hut’s website and was notified her order would be delivered by Door Dash. Her delivery window came and went, so the woman tried calling the number of the Door Dash driver that was provided with her order.

The woman said the driver was rude to her, according to police, so she told him she would pick up the pizza herself. After she arrived at the Pizza Hut location at 3600 Cherokee Street and was waiting for her order, a man later identified as the Door Dash driver came in. He lifted his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband and threatened the woman, telling her he would shoot her in the face for canceling the order, police said.