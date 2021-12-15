Cobb teen charged with raping fellow McEachern High student

A Cobb County 16-year-old has been arrested after police accused him of forcing himself on a fellow McEachern High School student twice while on school property after hours.
Malachi Mpata of Powder Springs was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with rape and sodomy, according to a Cobb arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The incident that led to Mpata’s charges allegedly took place at McEachern on Nov. 17, sometime after school hours. Mpata’s enrollment status at McEachern was confirmed by Channel 2 Action News.
In the warrant, police accuse Mpata of pushing the 15-year-old victim against a wall and grabbing her throat, as well as calling her a misogynistic name. He then took her to a location with no cameras and slapped her, then forced her to perform sex acts, the warrant said. After that, the warrant said Mpata told the victim to go into a boys’ restroom, where he raped her.
Aside from the arrest warrant, no further information about the incident has been released. Online court records show that Mpata remains in custody without bond. His next court appearance will be a bond hearing scheduled for Dec. 28.
Officials with the Cobb school district have not responded to questions from the AJC.
