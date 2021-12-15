Cobb teen charged with raping fellow McEachern High student

Malachi Mpata of Powder Springs was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with rape and sodomy, according to a Cobb arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The incident that led to Mpata’s charges allegedly took place at McEachern on Nov. 17, sometime after school hours. Mpata’s enrollment status at McEachern was confirmed by Channel 2 Action News.

In the warrant, police accuse Mpata of pushing the 15-year-old victim against a wall and grabbing her throat, as well as calling her a misogynistic name. He then took her to a location with no cameras and slapped her, then forced her to perform sex acts, the warrant said. After that, the warrant said Mpata told the victim to go into a boys’ restroom, where he raped her.