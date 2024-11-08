Cobb shooting suspect indicted, but he’s been on the run for 6 months

According to his indictment, Ruiz caused the April 23 death “by shooting Mario Teratol with a firearm, contrary to the laws of said state.”

The shooting happened at a home on Privette Road near Marietta, according to police. A week later, an arrest warrant was issued for Ruiz. Investigators did not release details about a possible motive.

In addition to malice murder, a grand jury indicted Ruiz on five other charges: two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ruiz has twice previously served time in prison for convictions in other Cobb cases, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He served from July 2011 until March 2012 and again from August 2015 until March 2017, booking records show. His felony convictions include cocaine possession and entering vehicles.

After his indictment Thursday, a bench warrant was issued for Ruiz’s arrest.