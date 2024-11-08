Crime & Public Safety
Cobb shooting suspect indicted, but he’s been on the run for 6 months

A suspect in an April homicide in Cobb County was indicted on multiple charges, including malice murder. But he remains at large.

A suspect in an April homicide in Cobb County was indicted on multiple charges, including malice murder. But he remains at large. (Henri Hollis)
By
32 minutes ago

A Cobb County man shot and killed another man in April and was spotted running away from the scene, according to police.

This week, Facondo Hernandez Ruiz was indicted on multiple charges, including malice murder, court records show.

But Ruiz remains on the run, despite a warrant being issued for his arrest.

According to his indictment, Ruiz caused the April 23 death “by shooting Mario Teratol with a firearm, contrary to the laws of said state.”

Explore1 dead, 1 in custody after double shooting in Cobb

The shooting happened at a home on Privette Road near Marietta, according to police. A week later, an arrest warrant was issued for Ruiz. Investigators did not release details about a possible motive.

In addition to malice murder, a grand jury indicted Ruiz on five other charges: two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ruiz has twice previously served time in prison for convictions in other Cobb cases, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He served from July 2011 until March 2012 and again from August 2015 until March 2017, booking records show. His felony convictions include cocaine possession and entering vehicles.

After his indictment Thursday, a bench warrant was issued for Ruiz’s arrest.

