Cobb police seeking 16-year-old suspect in teen’s July shooting death

Cobb County police are requesting the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old wanted in connection with the shooting death of another teenager earlier this summer.

Christopher McMutry is facing a murder charge in the killing of 17-year-old Aquarius Buchanan, who was found dead July 30 at the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road, police said. McMutry remains at large, while another murder suspect, Jacob Coggins, 17, was arrested on the same day of the shooting, according to jail records.

“We are urging community members to come forward with any information that could aid in apprehending the suspect, no matter how small it may seem,” police said Monday after releasing McMutry’s wanted poster.

According to an arrest warrant, Buchanan was shot by a rifle on a Sunday afternoon at the apartment complex, located just east of I-75. Police have not said who pulled the trigger, accusing both teens of acting “in concert with another person” to shoot the victim.

In addition to felony murder, McMutry and Coggins are each facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, their warrants stated.

McMutry is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and hair with “short twists.”

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts or the shooting is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-4111.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.