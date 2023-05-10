BreakingNews
Cobb police, GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Cobb County police and the GBI are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs early Wednesday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Police confirmed to the news station that an officer opened fire on an SUV overnight on Thorton Road near Maxham Road just across the line into Douglas County. It was not clear where or what time the incident began.

One person was shot, Channel 2 reported. The person’s condition was not clear. No officers were injured.

Cobb police did not immediately return The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for additional information.

Thornton Road remains shut down in that area, and traffic is being diverted in both directions as of 5:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

An alternate route is to use Lee Road, which turns into Sweetwater Road, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The AJC will update this language as more details emerge.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

