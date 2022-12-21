ajc logo
X

Cobb officer injured during police pursuit in Vinings; 2 suspects in custody

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago
Police say 2 other suspects are still at large

An officer was injured early Wednesday during a police pursuit at an apartment complex in Cobb County, authorities said.

The chase occurred around 2:30 a.m. after Cobb officers responded to calls about possible car break-ins at the Vinings RiverVue Apartments, located at 4545 River Parkway, police said.

Upon their arrival, officers attempted to stop a black sedan at the gate of the complex, but it evaded them and struck two police cars. The unidentified officer was taken to the hospital after sustaining a knee injury outside his vehicle during the box-in attempt at the gate, according to authorities.

Police said the black sedan continued out of the complex and onto Cobb Parkway. The vehicle was finally stopped on Cumberland Parkway when an officer used a PIT maneuver.

A brief foot chase ensued and two of the suspects, the driver and a passenger, were caught, according to authorities.

Police said a manhunt is underway for two other suspects. Authorities have not released information regarding their descriptions.

The officer injured during the pursuit was released from the hospital, police added.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather2h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement
8h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The transfer portal changed everything, even recruiting
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The transfer portal changed everything, even recruiting
5h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
3h ago
The Latest

GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
7m ago
Jimmy Atchison case: Former APD officer’s bond set at $50K
1h ago
Calm, strategic, caring: New Atlanta police chief lauded for his leadership traits
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top