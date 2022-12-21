Cobb officer injured during police pursuit in Vinings; 2 suspects in custody

An officer was injured early Wednesday during a police pursuit at an apartment complex in Cobb County, authorities said.
The chase occurred around 2:30 a.m. after Cobb officers responded to calls about possible car break-ins at the Vinings RiverVue Apartments, located at 4545 River Parkway, police said.
Upon their arrival, officers attempted to stop a black sedan at the gate of the complex, but it evaded them and struck two police cars. The unidentified officer was taken to the hospital after sustaining a knee injury outside his vehicle during the box-in attempt at the gate, according to authorities.
Police said the black sedan continued out of the complex and onto Cobb Parkway. The vehicle was finally stopped on Cumberland Parkway when an officer used a PIT maneuver.
A brief foot chase ensued and two of the suspects, the driver and a passenger, were caught, according to authorities.
Police said a manhunt is underway for two other suspects. Authorities have not released information regarding their descriptions.
The officer injured during the pursuit was released from the hospital, police added.
About the Author