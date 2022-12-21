Cobb officer injured during police pursuit in Vinings; 2 suspects in custody

The chase occurred around 2:30 a.m. after Cobb officers responded to calls about possible car break-ins at the Vinings RiverVue Apartments, located at 4545 River Parkway, police said.

Upon their arrival, officers attempted to stop a black sedan at the gate of the complex, but it evaded them and struck two police cars. The unidentified officer was taken to the hospital after sustaining a knee injury outside his vehicle during the box-in attempt at the gate, according to authorities.