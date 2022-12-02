Cobb man gets life in prison after woman awakes to sexual assault

A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a woman woke up to being sexually assaulted in 2021, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said.
Travis Leonard Hudson was found guilty of aggravated sodomy and sentenced to life in prison on Monday, Cobb Executive Assistant District Attorney Latonia Hines said.
According to authorities, the victim was visiting Hudson at his apartment in March 2021 and woke up to the 50-year-old sexually assaulting her. The woman reported the assault to law enforcement and Cobb police began their investigation. Hudson was arrested by June 2021.
During the trial, which began Nov. 14, testimony from the victim, law enforcement, medical professionals and other evidence were presented.
“This defendant committed a heinous act for which he deservedly is being held accountable,” District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. said. “This sentence ensures he will no longer be a threat to Cobb County.”
