ajc logo
X

Cobb man gets life in prison after woman awakes to sexual assault

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a woman woke up to being sexually assaulted in 2021, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said.

Travis Leonard Hudson was found guilty of aggravated sodomy and sentenced to life in prison on Monday, Cobb Executive Assistant District Attorney Latonia Hines said.

According to authorities, the victim was visiting Hudson at his apartment in March 2021 and woke up to the 50-year-old sexually assaulting her. The woman reported the assault to law enforcement and Cobb police began their investigation. Hudson was arrested by June 2021.

During the trial, which began Nov. 14, testimony from the victim, law enforcement, medical professionals and other evidence were presented.

“This defendant committed a heinous act for which he deservedly is being held accountable,” District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. said. “This sentence ensures he will no longer be a threat to Cobb County.”

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Where the Braves’ payroll stands, what it could mean for rest of offseason5h ago

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

15-year-old shot to death in Midtown dreamed of boxing in the Olympics
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
11h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Finger-pointing starts over long waits for Georgia voters
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Conyers Police Department

UPDATE: Conyers police seeking 21-year-old suspect in I-20 road rage shooting
2h ago
Former Amazon employees at Ga. warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
2h ago
Woman sentenced to 5 years in theft of $1.3M from state assistance program
3h ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
14h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top