Cobb man arrested after pedestrian critically injured in NW Atlanta hit-and-run

Officers went to the collision at Bolton Road and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 1:30 a.m. and found the victim, who had to be rushed to the hospital, police said in a statement.

A man called Cobb County police a short time later from an Austell gas station in the 100 block of Lee Industrial Boulevard, about 4 miles west of the crash location. The driver, later identified as Eddie Tyrone Thornton, said he believed he hit something in the road.