BREAKING: Wanted suspect resists arrest, prompts SWAT standoff in DeKalb, cops say
Cobb man arrested after pedestrian critically injured in NW Atlanta hit-and-run

A driver was charged Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in northwest Atlanta that left a man critically injured.

A driver was charged Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in northwest Atlanta that left a man critically injured.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A man was critically injured early Wednesday when a vehicle struck him in the Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood and fled the scene, according to Atlanta police.

Officers went to the collision at Bolton Road and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 1:30 a.m. and found the victim, who had to be rushed to the hospital, police said in a statement.

A man called Cobb County police a short time later from an Austell gas station in the 100 block of Lee Industrial Boulevard, about 4 miles west of the crash location. The driver, later identified as Eddie Tyrone Thornton, said he believed he hit something in the road.

His vehicle matched the description of the car for which Atlanta police issued a lookout bulletin in connection with the hit-and-run. Cobb police notified Atlanta investigators, who responded to the Austell gas station and detained Thornton, according to the police statement.

The Mableton man was then arrested, the statement said. According to online Fulton County jail records, Thornton was charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, driving while license suspended or revoked, serious injury by vehicle and failure to report accident.

He remained jailed Wednesday.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

