Cobb jury acquits man who defended himself with a machete

During the trial the defense showed the jury video obtained from a gas station camera showing the other man involved actually started the fight, he said.

“Mr. Williams testified in his own defense that he retrieved the machete only after the other man had threatened to kill him, physically assaulted him, and then circled around to his passenger side car door telling Williams that he ‘had something for him,’” Kilgore said in a statement. “In accordance with Georgia law that there is no duty to retreat when you are not the aggressor, Williams testified that he got the machete believing the other man intended to kill him.”