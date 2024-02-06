Cobb drug dealer sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing young father

That day, officers were called to the Clarinbridge Apartments near Kennesaw shortly after 4 p.m., according to investigators. There, they found Ethan Wackermann, 24, dead inside Beck’s residence.

Wackermann had been shot six times, including in his temple, head, neck, chest, abdomen and back, police said. Inside Beck’s apartment, investigators found at least 10 pounds of marijuana, dozens of THC cartridges, 13 firearms including a sawed-off rifle, and evidence of drug sales.

While in Beck’s apartment, Wackermann called his cousin, who could hear Beck threatening to shoot, the DA’s office said.

“Throughout that phone call, it appeared that the two were able to solve their conflict and return to talking about business,” the DA’s office said.

But about 10 minutes later, Beck shot Wackermann. Beck then waited more than an hour to call 911, investigators said.

Beck was arrested the same day and has been held at the Cobb jail since, booking records show.

At the time of his death, Wackermann had a young daughter and was engaged to be married, according to a GoFundMe page that was later deleted.

“Ethan was a very good person with a VERY trusting heart and always made sure when he ate, everyone ate,” Wackermann’s fiancée posted after his death. “My heart is broken, my fiancé and baby’s father is gone with no type of closure, no answers yet, and no story other than him being shot.”