Cobb drug dealer sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing young father

A 27-year-old previously charged with murder will spend 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges, the Cobb County district attorney said Tuesday.
Conner Harrison Beck entered a negotiated plea to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of an illegal weapon, according to DA Flynn Broady. Senior Judge David Emerson sentenced Beck to 90 years with the first 40 years to be served in confinement.
“As a community, and as a parent, we do our best to ensure the choices of our children are beneficial,” Broady said in a statement. “On March 9, 2022, a family lost a son to senseless murder, and today a family lost a son as he took responsibility for the choices he made that day.”
That day, officers were called to the Clarinbridge Apartments near Kennesaw shortly after 4 p.m., according to investigators. There, they found Ethan Wackermann, 24, dead inside Beck’s residence.
Wackermann had been shot six times, including in his temple, head, neck, chest, abdomen and back, police said. Inside Beck’s apartment, investigators found at least 10 pounds of marijuana, dozens of THC cartridges, 13 firearms including a sawed-off rifle, and evidence of drug sales.
While in Beck’s apartment, Wackermann called his cousin, who could hear Beck threatening to shoot, the DA’s office said.
“Throughout that phone call, it appeared that the two were able to solve their conflict and return to talking about business,” the DA’s office said.
But about 10 minutes later, Beck shot Wackermann. Beck then waited more than an hour to call 911, investigators said.
Beck was arrested the same day and has been held at the Cobb jail since, booking records show.
At the time of his death, Wackermann had a young daughter and was engaged to be married, according to a GoFundMe page that was later deleted.
“Ethan was a very good person with a VERY trusting heart and always made sure when he ate, everyone ate,” Wackermann’s fiancée posted after his death. “My heart is broken, my fiancé and baby’s father is gone with no type of closure, no answers yet, and no story other than him being shot.”
