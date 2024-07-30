Cobb detainee dies in hospital from recurring health issue, officials say

A Cobb County detainee died Monday after dealing with what officials called a recurring health issue.

Brian Winnie, 62, died at 4:41 p.m., six days after he was admitted to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said. Winnie had been in custody since he was arrested on felony theft charges in December.

When he was initially booked into the Cobb jail, a health screening revealed a “serious health challenge” and Winnie was frequently taken to the hospital, according to a news release. His family was aware of his condition and made medical decisions on his behalf, officials said.