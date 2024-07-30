Breaking: Young Thug, others will remain in jail for now, new judge rules
Cobb detainee dies in hospital from recurring health issue, officials say

Brian Winnie, 62, died Monday at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center.

By
46 minutes ago

A Cobb County detainee died Monday after dealing with what officials called a recurring health issue.

Brian Winnie, 62, died at 4:41 p.m., six days after he was admitted to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said. Winnie had been in custody since he was arrested on felony theft charges in December.

When he was initially booked into the Cobb jail, a health screening revealed a “serious health challenge” and Winnie was frequently taken to the hospital, according to a news release. His family was aware of his condition and made medical decisions on his behalf, officials said.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the specific nature of Winnie’s health issue.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

