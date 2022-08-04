Cobb County police seek help with solving July homicide near Smyrna

Officers were called to the Highlands of West Village just outside Smyrna around 11:15 p.m. July 17. There, they found Jason Escoffrey with multiple gunshot wounds near the pool area, police said in a news release. Escoffrey was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died shortly after.

Escoffrey, originally from Rockdale County, had been living in Alabama, according to his obituary.