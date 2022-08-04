Cobb County police seek help with solving July homicide near Smyrna

BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man kills woman at Atlanta high-rise, shoots self at Central Park, cops say
A 21-year-old Alabama man was fatally shot at a Cobb County apartment complex on July 17, according to Cobb County police. Now, investigators need help solving the case.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Cobb County police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a shooting near an apartment swimming pool that left a 21-year-old man dead last month.

Officers were called to the Highlands of West Village just outside Smyrna around 11:15 p.m. July 17. There, they found Jason Escoffrey with multiple gunshot wounds near the pool area, police said in a news release. Escoffrey was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died shortly after.

Escoffrey, originally from Rockdale County, had been living in Alabama, according to his obituary.

Anyone with information about his killing is asked to contact Cobb County detectives at 770-499-3945. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

