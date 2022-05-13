Clemency hearing scheduled Monday for convicted child killer

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has the authority to grant or deny clemency, commute Presnell’s execution or issue a stay of up to 90 days. Monday’s hearing is closed to the public.

There have been 75 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the year Presnell drowned 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith in a shallow creek after abducting two girls as they walked home from school.

If Tuesday’s execution is carried out, Presnell would be the state’s 54th prisoner put to death by lethal injection. There are currently 37 men and one woman facing the death penalty in Georgia, according to the Department of Corrections.

This week’s lawsuit, filed in Fulton County Superior Court against the state and Attorney General Chris Carr, said last year’s agreement established three conditions that must be met before the resumption of executions: the expiration of the Georgia Supreme Court’s COVID-19 judicial emergency, the resumption of normal visitation at state prisons and a COVID vaccine that’s “readily available to all members of the public.”

While the first condition has been met, state prisons are not back to regular visitation schedules and the vaccine still isn’t available to children under 5, said the lawsuit, which asked the court to grant an injunction delaying Presnell’s execution.

A Fulton County judge is set to hear arguments at 1 p.m. Monday, hours after the parole board’s meeting. A spokeswoman for Carr’s office declined to comment on this week’s lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.

On May 4, 1976, Presnell kidnapped the two girls as they walked home Russell Elementary School in Smyrna. Authorities said he had been scouting out the area, watching young girls near the school. He raped a 10-year-old and then killed 8-year-old Lori Ann when she tried to run away, drowning her face-down in nearby Nickajack Creek.

During a retrial in 1999, key testimony was provided by the surviving victim. She told the court Presnell snuck up behind them, forced them into his blue Plymouth Duster and took them to a wooded area where he raped the older child in front of her friend.

After catching and drowning Lori Ann when she tried to run, Presnell forced the 10-year-old back into his car. She eventually managed to escape and run for help at a nearby gas station, investigators said. Presnell was arrested after police found him changing at an apartment complex.

Authorities said Presnell quickly confessed to the killing and led police to Lori Ann’s body. He was initially sentenced to death in 1976 but that was overturned on appeal. He received another death sentence during his 1999 retrial.

During his trial, Presnell’s mother and other relatives testified that his life should be spared because his mind was warped by a childhood of incest and abuse. He’s scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.