Deja News: May 1976 Cobb murder sent Presnell to Death Row

If Vernon Delano Presnell’s scheduled execution goes forward, Georgia’s longest-serving Death Row inmate will die having spent the majority of his life behind bars. When he was convicted, Gerald Ford was president and the average cost of a gallon of gas was 59 cents.
Presnell is set to be executed at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 7 p.m. May 17, the AJC’s Alexis Stevens reports.
Credit: WSBTV Videos
Presnell received the death sentence on August 26, 1976, for the May 4 murder of Lori Ann Smith, 8, and rape of Smith’s 10-year-old companion.
On May 5, 1976, Constitution readers learned of the crime in a brief by Ken Willis.