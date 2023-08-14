Clayton police seeking ‘dangerous’ 15-year-old on murder charge in shooting

Clayton County police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who is facing a murder charge related to the June killing of another teenager in Lovejoy Park, authorities said.

Oliver Lamar Choyce was identified as a suspect in the shooting of 16-year-old Jamarious Smith, Clayton police said in a statement Monday. Smith was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the edge of the Hampton park June 29.

Police said Choyce is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he frequents areas in Lovejoy, Atlanta and around Fulton County.

Choyce is the second suspect to face charges in this case, Channel 2 Action News reported. The day after Smith was found dead, police arrested one suspect, according to the news station. Officials have not publicly identified that suspect.

The victim’s mother, Pumpkin Smith, told Channel 2 a group of teenagers came to her house and were hanging out with her son the day he was killed.

“He had some guys on my porch that I did not approve of and I asked him to ask the guys to leave from in front of my door,” Smith told the news station.

Her son left with the rest of the group, she said. The following day, police officers knocked on her door and asked for a photo of her son. They then broke the news that he had been killed.

Authorities did not say what led the suspects to allegedly shoot Jamarious Smith, and his mother said she had no idea why anyone would want to kill her son, Channel 2 reported.

Police are asking anyone who sees Choyce not to approach him but to immediately call 911.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.