Clayton police seeking ‘dangerous’ 15-year-old on murder charge in shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By
24 minutes ago
X

Clayton County police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who is facing a murder charge related to the June killing of another teenager in Lovejoy Park, authorities said.

Oliver Lamar Choyce was identified as a suspect in the shooting of 16-year-old Jamarious Smith, Clayton police said in a statement Monday. Smith was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the edge of the Hampton park June 29.

Police said Choyce is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he frequents areas in Lovejoy, Atlanta and around Fulton County.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Choyce is the second suspect to face charges in this case, Channel 2 Action News reported. The day after Smith was found dead, police arrested one suspect, according to the news station. Officials have not publicly identified that suspect.

The victim’s mother, Pumpkin Smith, told Channel 2 a group of teenagers came to her house and were hanging out with her son the day he was killed.

“He had some guys on my porch that I did not approve of and I asked him to ask the guys to leave from in front of my door,” Smith told the news station.

Her son left with the rest of the group, she said. The following day, police officers knocked on her door and asked for a photo of her son. They then broke the news that he had been killed.

Authorities did not say what led the suspects to allegedly shoot Jamarious Smith, and his mother said she had no idea why anyone would want to kill her son, Channel 2 reported.

Police are asking anyone who sees Choyce not to approach him but to immediately call 911.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
8h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
10h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
10h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Woman killed in targeted shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
12m ago
‘It’s awful’: Cobb woman grieves after house fire kills most of her family
1h ago
The other big case at the Fulton County Courthouse this week
2h ago
Featured

What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top