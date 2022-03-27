Clayton County police investigate body found in river

A body was found floating in a river Saturday morning near Riverdale, Clayton County police told Channel 2 Actions News.
A resident called police around 10:45 a.m. to report something suspicious in the Flint River off of Garden Walk Boulevard at Upper Riverdale Road. When officers responded, they discovered a body floating in the water, Channel 2 reported.
The body was recovered but the victim has not been identified. The cause of death and time spent in the water are unknown at this time.
